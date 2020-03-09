Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The cheese wasn’t Swiss, but the winner was.
A man from Switzerland won the World Championship Cheese Contest in Wisconsin.
The cheese is a gruyere, from Bern, Switzerland.
This isn’t the man’s first time at the rodeo, either. Michael Spycher, of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus, also claimed victory in 2008.
And according to the Wisconsin State Journal, the runner-up prize also went to a cheese from Switzerland: a hard cheese made from cow’s milk called Gallus Grand CRU.
The contest is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world.
