MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s getting to be something of a habit for the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which for the fourth consecutive year was just named the best airport in North America, among those moving 25-40 million passengers annually.
On Monday, the Airports Council International (ACI) announced the ranking, which is based on the results of customer surveys conducted at airports in 91 countries around the world.
“It is gratifying that year after year travelers rate Minneapolis-St. Paul International higher than any other airport of its size in North America and among the very best in the world,” Metropolitan Airports Commission CEO Brian Ryks said. “I credit MSP’s continued strong performance not only to the very talented workforce at the Metropolitan Airports Commission, but also to the effective partnerships the Commission has built with airlines, concessionaires, federal agencies, the Airport Foundation MSP and many other organizations operating MSP.”
There are 34 key performance indicators taken into consideration when determining the best airports in the world
Among North American airports that move more than 40 million passengers per year, the top slot was shared by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport.
