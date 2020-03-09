MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Osceola School District says classes and all school functions will be canceled on Tuesday due to an individual with a confirmed case of coronavirus who attended a school event recently.
The person who tested positive for coronavirus attended the Destination Imagination event at Osceola High School in Wisconsin on Saturday.
The Polk County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services made the decision to cancel classes so the school can be thoroughly cleaned.
“The health and safety of our students, staff, families, and community is a top priority as we work with the Polk County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in response to the coronavirus,” the school said in a release.
The Osceola School Districts say this is an evolving situation, and to look for updates on their web page.
You must log in to post a comment.