MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hopkins Police Department is investigating the thefts of two dozen catalytic converters from cars between early February and March.
Catalytic converters are a critical component of a car’s exhaust and emission system. The parts contain expensive metals, including valuable copper, that has made them a target for thieves to steal. Police say multiple other west metro cities have also seen a large number of these thefts from vehicles.
The cost to replace a stolen catalytic converter can then put drivers out anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000.
The Hopkins Police Department Crime Prevention Fund is now offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of anyone who may be involved in these crimes. If you have information, you’re asked to call Hopkins police at 952-258-5321.
