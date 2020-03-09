MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Cass County say an armed man was fatally shot by a deputy and another man was found dead inside a residence Sunday afternoon.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 1:38 p.m. to report of an intruder at a residence in Backus, Minnesota. The caller reported that a shot had been fired.
Deputies responded and encountered an armed man on a residential street. The man approached deputies with a firearm before being fatally shot by a deputy.
A man was also found deceased inside the residence.
Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.
Authorities say there is no threat to public safety at this time.
The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave and their identified will be released after initial interviews are completed.
