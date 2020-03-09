Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says two men robbed a bar in central Minnesota late on Sunday night.
The men were wearing dark colored bandannas over their faces when they went behind the bar and took a bag of cash around 11:30 p.m.
According to a news release, they then ran from the bar and got into a small dark colored SUV where a third man was behind the wheel.
The suspects are described as young, between 5 feet 4 inches tall and 5 feet 7 inches tall, with thin builds. The car they were seen in had a luggage rack on its roof and damage to the windshield.
If you have any information about the crime, you’re asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.
