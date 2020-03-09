



on Thursday

A 29-year-old woman charged with killing her boyfriendnight during a domestic dispute inside of a Maple Grove home told authorities that she shot him because “he hit me.”

Stephanie Louise Clark, 29, has been arrested and now stands charged with second-degree murder.

On Thursday night police were called to the 6200 block of Magda Drive just after 6 p.m. on a report of a person who was unconscious. They arrived to find one man dead.

The victim was identified to WCCO by family members as Don Juan. He was said to have been in a two-year relationship with Clark. Investigators said he had been shot in the head, and there were additional bullet holes in his back.

The criminal complaint against Clark says she went to a neighbor’s house following the shooting and said, “He’s dead.”

The complaint said she had her son with her 5-year-old son when she went to her neighbor’s house. There was also a half-eaten sandwich on a kid’s plate at the scene of the crime. Investigators have determined that the boy was inside the house when Juan was shot.

Clark told authorities she had been hurt in the back as a result of Juan assaulting her, and investigation did reveal bruises on the left side of her back. The complaint goes on to say Clark claimed Juan confronted her about her conversation with a man inside of a store earlier that day, and eventually started punching her. She told police she left to pick up her son and, when she came back, the argument continued.

She said she grabbed a revolver and shot him in the chest, she believed seven or eight times. She said she then shot him in the head because she “wanted him to stop talking.”

Clark is expected in court Monday at 1:30 p.m. She is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.