Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study from the University of Arkansas shows caffeine may hurt your ability to think creatively.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study from the University of Arkansas shows caffeine may hurt your ability to think creatively.
It’s not all bad news — the study shows caffeine does “significantly enhance” problem-solving. But it didn’t help them come up with new ideas.
This is because these two tasks require your brain to work in completely different ways. So it’s hard to do both at once.
You must log in to post a comment.