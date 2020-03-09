MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — In search of a new favorite Vietnamese spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese spots around Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1. Pho #1
First on the list is Pho #1. Located at 544 St. Peter St. downtown, the Vietnamese spot is the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurant in Saint Paul, boasting four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp.
2. Trung Nam French Bakery
Next up is Thomas Dale’s Trung Nam French Bakery, situated at 739 University Ave. West. With 4.5 stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, French and Vietnamese spot has proved to be a local favorite.
3. Hoa Bien Vietnamese Restaurant
Midway’s Hoa Bien Vietnamese Restaurant, located at 1105 University Ave. West, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot four stars out of 103 reviews.
4. iPho by Saigon
iPho by Saigon, a Vietnamese spot in Summit-University, is another go-to, with four stars out of 386 Yelp reviews. Head over to 704 University Ave. West to see for yourself.
