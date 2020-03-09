CLOQUET, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — A Cloquet man wanted in connection with the deaths of a mother and child, was caught late last night.
Authorities were called to the home in Cloquet on Saturday for a welfare check on a woman and her child. Officers checked the home but were unable to contact or see anyone inside. Officers later obtained a search warrant and found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy inside the house.
Police began searching for a 33-year-old man, who apparently had a relationship with the victims or otherwise knew them. Authorities found him in a wooded section near Perch Lake Township. He was treated for temperature-related issues, and then taken in custody.
He faces two counts of second degree homicide.
The names of the victims are being withheld until they are identified and family members notified. Autopsies will be conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minnesota.
Police are investigating the motive. Police said there are numerous witnesses and that interviews may take time.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to provide crime lab services.
