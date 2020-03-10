MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 7-year-old boy that was hit by a driver while getting on his school bus is making progress.

Ramaden Waliye was hit last month while in a crosswalk on South Robert Street in St. Paul.

He went to the hospital in critical condition.

“I can’t even control myself in that moment,” Shona Tahiro, Ramaden’s mother, said.

Shano was watching out the window on Feb. 27 when Ramaden was hit. She doesn’t remember much after that, but she remembers a stranger, a woman, who took stopped to help her son before paramedics arrived.

“I want to thank her,” Shano said.

Ramaden’s parents have hardly left his side since he was brought to the pediatric intensive care unit at Gillette Children’s Hospital. Less than two weeks later, he’s been moved to the rehab facility as he’s made progress.

He isn’t talking yet, but is able to answer questions by raising his arms. Ramaden will have speech and occupational therapy.

Ramaden’s two siblings that were also getting on the bus that day and witnessed the accident have not been back on the bus. Family has been driving them to school.

Ramaden’s parents are grateful their son is alive and hope to meet the woman that stopped to help.

People who live and work near the scene of the accident told WCCO that the intersection where Ramaden was hit has long been a problem for pedestrians and drivers.

The driver that hit Ramaden did stop and is cooperating with police. The accident is under investigation.