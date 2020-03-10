MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sentencing began Tuesday for a Wisconsin man found guilty of killing three Girl Scouts and a mother in a hit-and-run crash.
Late last year, Colten Treu was found guilty to four counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of hit-and-run.
In November of 2018, he hit and killed three Girl Scouts – 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, and 10-year-old Haylee Hickle — and a mother, Sara Hickle, while they were cleaning up a roadside. Treu told police he was high from chemical inhalation at the time of the crash.
On Tuesday morning, Kelley’s father, Brian Kelley, gave a victim impact statement in court.
“I can’t envision myself ever forgiving the defendant for what he did that day,” Kelley said.
Treu’s sentencing is scheduled to last up to three days.
