MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta Air Lines says it is reducing the number of flights in operation following a drop in demand amid concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a statement Tuesday, the airline says that it’ll reduce international flights by 20-25 percent and domestic flights by 10-14 percent.
The company, which has a major hub at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, says that it’s also taking other cost-cutting measures, such as instituting a hiring freeze and offering voluntary leave to employees.
Over the weekend, the company suspended service between Atlanta and Rome, the capital of the European country hardest hit by the disease.
