



A third person in Minnesota has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is in critical condition, state health officials announced Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the infected person is an Anoka County resident in their 30s who was likely exposed to COVID-19 through contact with international travelers outside of Minnesota. According to MDH, the patient had no apparent prior health conditions.

The patient developed symptoms on Feb. 28 and was evaluated and released on March 3 based on symptoms at the time. Officials say the patient sought care again on March 9. Samples were sent to the MHD Public Health Laboratory and the test was found positive earlier Tuesday.

“MDH is awaiting confirmatory testing from CDC, but health officials consider the presumptive results actionable,” MDH said in a release.

MDH says the patient is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

According to MDH, the department is working with Anoka County Public Health and health care partners to identify and contact all those who may have come into contact with the infected person. Officials say the patient took “great care” to isolate themselves and minimize contact.

This comes four days after the first confirmed presumptive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Minnesota was announced Friday.

For more information about coronavirus, it can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus website.