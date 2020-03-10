COVID-19 In MN:Minnesota reports 3rd presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus. Patient is in 30s and critical condition.
By Marielle Mohs
Filed Under:Local TV, Marielle Mohs, Pets, Rescue Animals, Rescue Dogs


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forty-five new puppies are being welcomed to the Twin Cities.

As Marielle Mohs shows us in the video above, the nonprofit Midwest Animal Rescue and Services in Brooklyn Park needs your help to find them a new home.

Money spent at their rescue, and through fundraisers, goes towards funding a low-income veterinarian clinic.

Click here for future fostering opportunities, and click here to donate via PayPal, which requires an account.

And those who have fostered before for MARS can email MARSPlacementTeam@gmail.com.

