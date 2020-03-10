MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday to invest $21 million in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The money will be added to the public health response contingency account, for a total of $25 million.
The bill will help to support disease investigation, monitor the outbreak, provide public information, coordinate statewide response activities and conduct laboratory analysis.
Earlier this week, the bill moved through the Minnesota Senate quickly, in a bipartisan response.
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom stressed that Minnesota needs to be prepared for the spread of the virus in the state.
“The Department of Health has estimated that the state will need at least $25 million to response to a potential outbreak, and I am grateful to our elected leaders for making this a priority,” Malcom said.
Walz also mentioned working together is going to be very important in response to the virus.
“Preparing our state for the corona virus has become our top priority,” Walz said.
