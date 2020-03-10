MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of disability advocates rallied at the Capitol Tuesday, calling for greater awareness and access to jobs and housing.
Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders addressed the gathering.
Among those taking part was Hope Hoffman, who has spina bifida.
“Disability is one in five people, disability is not a community thing, it’s an everybody thing, it’s something that will happen to everyone in life and it’s something we need to accept and embrace,” Hoffman said.
Sen. John Hoffman of Champlin, Hope’s father, also attended the event.
“This was an event that said, look you matter, the people that are providing services and the people they are providing services for matter,” Sen. Hoffman said.
Among proposals at the Capitol is a bi-partisan legislation aimed at distributing Medicaid funds for Minnesotans with disability in a more equitable manner.
You must log in to post a comment.