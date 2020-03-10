MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota transportation officials say motorists traveling to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will need to give themselves extra time beginning in April.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said Highway 5 will be undergoing reconstruction beginning in April through October, weather permitting.
“We want people to make it to the gate in plenty of time, so plan ahead and leave one hour earlier,” said Mike Barnes, MnDOT Metro District engineer. “We’re doing all we can to limit the disruption to motorists; this would typically be a two-year project but we’re committed to completing it in one construction season.”
In addition to rebuilding the highway, the construction will also involve repairing several bridges and ramps between 34th Avenue in Bloomington and Highway 62 near Fort Snelling.
Construction crews will need to fully close each direction of Highway 5 – one direction at a time – to complete the work in one construction season.
“Work will start with the closure of eastbound Highway 5 in April through late-July. Crews will then close westbound Highway 5 from August through October. Ramps near the Highway 5, Highway 55 and Highway 62 interchange will close in July. The project is scheduled to begin after spring break and be completed before MEA weekend in October,” MnDOT said in a release.
Additional nearby construction will be occurring during the same time period, too. Portions of the Interstate 494 and Interstate 35E interchange will be closed starting in April through October. Eastbound I-494 between South St. Paul and Mendota Heights will close for up to six weekends while crews resurface the freeway.
For more information and resources, MnDOT has launched AroundtheAirport.com, which aims to help travelers anticipate detours, plan their route and learn more about schedules and travel alternatives.
You must log in to post a comment.