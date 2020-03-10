TOP STORY:Classes cancelled for St. Paul schools as teachers go on strike.
Emily Parent, registered dietitian for Coborn’s shared this recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Labneh recipe
Season 2 cups of full-fat yogurt with ½ teaspoon salt
Strain for 24-48 hours
Labneh will last 3-4 weeks in the fridge.

Labneh with Sizzled Scallions and Chile from Alison Roman
Mix 2 cups labneh with 2 tsp lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
In a medium pan, combine 4 sliced scallions (both white and green parts), 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes, 2 TB chopped cilantro, and ⅓ cup olive oil.
Cook until leaves sizzle and the pepper flakes turn the oil orange.
Spoon seasoned oil over seasoned labneh, and served with vegetables and pita chips.

