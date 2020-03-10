MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Morrison County are investigating after seeing a spike in car part thefts.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said it has received several reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles parked outside. A catalytic converter is a critical component of a vehicles’ exhaust and emission system.
According to the sheriff’s office, these incidents are happening throughout the county and are being reported at businesses, as well as residences.
Officials say several other law enforcement agencies are seeing a spike in catalytic converter thefts too.
The sheriff’s office is reminding the public to stay vigilant if you park your car outside.
If you have information regarding these thefts you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.
You must log in to post a comment.