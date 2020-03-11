Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCCO) — The Centers for Disease Control on Prevention is sending millions of dollars to states across the country, including Minnesota, for the coronavirus (COVID-19) response.
On Wednesday, the CDC announced the State of Minnesota will be awarded with $10,048,123.80 to support its response to the coronavirus. The state previously received $500,000 from the CDC.
A state-by-state breakdown is available right here.
The state’s confirmed cases rose to five Wednesday, with one in Ramsey County and another in Olmsted County.
The University of Minnesota also announced it will suspend all in-person classes until at least the start of April.
