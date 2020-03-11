Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fifth person in Minnesota has tested positive for the coronavirus, state health officials said Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the infected person is a Ramsey County resident in their 30s who was likely exposed to COVID-19 while traveling internationally.
The patient developed symptoms on Mar. 6 and received care on Mar. 10. Samples were sent to the MHD Public Health Laboratory and the test was found positive late Tuesday.
For more information about coronavirus, it can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus website.
