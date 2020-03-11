



— State health officials say Minnesota is entering a new phase focused on mitigating community spread of the virus, which means people may need to reconsider hosting large gatherings or events. The impact on our lives could be big.

Remember the March Madness Final Four that electrified Minneapolis last year? This year’s NCAA tournaments will be fanless, with the association deciding to the play games in empty arenas to slow the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Comparing The Outbreak To Previous Health Scares

The NBA announced Wednesday evening that the rest of the 2019-2020 season is canceled. The move came after a Utah Jazz game at Oklahoma City was suspended after Jazz player Emmanuel Mudlay tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Minnesota Timberwolves say they fully support the decision, and that the safety of their fans, players and staff is of the utmost importance.

The University of Minnesota also announced Wednesday that all five campuses will move online after an extended spring break. And they will limit fans for all upcoming Gophers home athletic events to the participants, staff, essential personnel, TV partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participants.

Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease director for the Minnesota Department of Health, says even though there’s no community transmission in the state, event cancellations and modifications are popping up.

“In terms of limiting large gatherings, yes, that is certainly something that we will be talking about and encouraging people to think about,” Ehresmann said.

READ MORE: MDH Confirms 5th Presumptive Case Of COVID-19

Some Minnesota Care Provider Associations are asking nursing homes and assisted living centers to limit family visits, suggesting that video calls are a better idea right now.

Cities like Chicago and Boston are cancelling their upcoming St Patrick’s Day parades, but the 54th annual celebration in St. Paul is still scheduled for next Tuesday.

And for now, Minnesota United says its home opener on Sunday will go on with fans in the stands.

But state health officials say if it hasn’t already, the virus could start impacting our daily lives soon.

MDH officials say vulnerable populations like elders, people with underlying conditions should stay away from large gatherings, even if they’re not cancelled.