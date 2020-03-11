Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Eagan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man and woman suspected of breaking into a jewelry case and stealing a number of items in a Walmart.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Eagan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man and woman suspected of breaking into a jewelry case and stealing a number of items in a Walmart.
Eagan Police were notified in March of a jewelry theft that happened on January 16, 2020. The thieves supposedly used a tool to prop open the case and stole approximately $700 worth of jewelry.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call (651) 675-5799 or email eaganpd@cityofeagan.com with any information.
You must log in to post a comment.