MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Eagan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man and woman suspected of breaking into a jewelry case and stealing a number of items in a Walmart.

(credit: Eagan Police Department)

Eagan Police were notified in March of a jewelry theft that happened on January 16, 2020. The thieves supposedly used a tool to prop open the case and stole approximately $700 worth of jewelry.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call (651) 675-5799 or email eaganpd@cityofeagan.com with any information.

