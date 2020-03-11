Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — LEAP! 2020: Feeding Native Families, Empowering Native Youth, raises money to support DIW’s Horizons Unlimited Food Shelf and Youth Leadership Development Program.
The event is March 16 at The Metropolitan Ballroom in Golden Valley.
