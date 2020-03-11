COVID-19 In MN:Minnesota cases rise to five on Wednesday and the U of M suspends all in-person classes.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Esme Murphy
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Emergency Legislation, Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota House

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota House leaders have announced a series of emergency legislation to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) Wednesday.

At a news conference, lawmakers announced the legislation that would expand Gov. Tim Walz emergency powers, expand sick leave for hourly workers and laws banning price gouging on key supplies.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports that the private employee sick leave plans would include a length quarantine.

Legislation that would require insurance companies to cover testing for COVID-19 was also introduced.

This is a developing story, so check back for more information.

Esme Murphy

Comments