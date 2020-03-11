MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A pipe bomb was found on the side of the road in rural Rush City Wednesday afternoon.
The item was found by a “concerned citizen” on Evergreen Avenue between Rush Lake Road and Rush Point Drive, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy respond to the call and located the small pipe bomb with the fuse still intact.
The St. Paul Bomb Squad responded to the scene and ultimately defused the bomb on the side of the road. The area was closed off and buses were re-routed for safety purposes.
The bomb squad assisted deputies in collecting and packaging the evidence for further analysis, and much of the device was able to be maintained.
Officials are further investigating the incident and the remaining evidence. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Swenson at 651-213-6355.
You must log in to post a comment.