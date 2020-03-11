Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar made a big announcement Wednesday night on Instagram.
She is now married to Democratic political consultant Tim Mynett.
Mynett’s wife alleged in a divorce filing last year that he was leaving her for Omar.
The Congresswoman denies the two ever had an affair.
