MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar made a big announcement Wednesday night on Instagram.

She is now married to Democratic political consultant Tim Mynett.

Mynett’s wife alleged in a divorce filing last year that he was leaving her for Omar.

The Congresswoman denies the two ever had an affair.

