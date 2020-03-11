MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating following two weekend incidents of a man possibly impersonating a police officer.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents were reported late Saturday night and early Sunday morning near Ellendale.
The first happened in a parking lot just off Interstate 35. The victim reported that a man in a dirty Dodge Durango with loud exhaust pulled up to him and identified himself as an Iowa deputy.
The victim described the man as being around 30 years old, with a medium build and dark hair. The victim told police that the man made him uncomfortable so he called 911. The man was gone before officers got to the scene.
The second incident happened 90 minutes later on I-35 south of Ellendale. A passerby reported that they saw a vehicle with red-blue flashing lights in the front window pull over a vehicle.
Anyone who has been pulled over a by vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 507-377-5200.
