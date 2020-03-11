MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An employee at the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office is in custody in connection to a possible theft at the department.
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, the department was contacted by the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department on Friday regarding an incident that occurred at the department.
Upon investigation, deputies with the Barron County Sheriff’s Office took a 35-year-old man into custody on charges of theft, illegally possessing prescription drugs and misconduct in a public office. The suspect has been an employee at the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office for 6 years, serving as a dispatch/jailer.
Authorities say at this point it appears the 35-year-old is the only sheriff’s office employee connected to the investigation.
The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
No additional details are available at this time as the case remains active.
