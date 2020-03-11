



With every honking motorist and each passing wave, striking St. Paul teachers appealed for the public’s support.

Outside Highland Park schools, hundreds of striking teachers put down their daily lesson plans and hoisted up pickets.

First year teacher, Camila Davila, says she and her union colleagues are making their point to the passing public.

“It’s incredible seeing the amount of support from the students and the community, and colleagues as well. We’re seeing the unity that’s here today.”

For the second straight day St. Paul students are at home as the administration and teacher’s federation dig in. Schools will be also be closed Thursday.

“We can talk about how important it is to get back to school, that is true. So the district needs to come to the table and respond to our proposals so we can get that done,” said St. Paul Federation of Educators local 28 president, Nick Faber.

Union leaders say any settlement must include more help for mental health counseling, special education and bilingual students.

“We need support for teachers who speak our students language and more support for students who need our help,” said Caroll.

With no new arbitration talks scheduled, picketing teachers poured onto downtown streets. A mass march and rally Wednesday afternoon to St. Paul’s Rice Park was designed to show unity and resolve.

“I’d like to be doing my job,” said Ursula Becker, a teacher in the district. When asked how long the strike could last, Becker added, “I don’t know, I mean I hope we’re done after today but we’ll be out here as long as we need to be.”

That’s likely to be whenever one side bends – or the patience of parents wears thin.

Beginning Thursday, St. Paul Public Schools will open seven Kid Space sites for students in grades k-5 – offering breakfast and lunch each day. These sites will be safe for students to spend time at with adult supervision. All sites will open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also, bus transportation is available. You can register for Kid Space at spps.org/kidspace.

Details of the city of St. Paul’s plans in the event of a strike can be found at stpaul.gov/spps-strike.