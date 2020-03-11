Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says multiple lanes and ramps were blocked at Highway 52 and Interstate 94 in St. Paul due to a semi crash Wednesday afternoon.
According to Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer Lt. Gordon Shank, the semi-truck was hauling crushed vehicles when it rolled over and several of the crushed vehicles fell into the lanes of traffic.
The state patrol says they will update with more information when it’s available.
