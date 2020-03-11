COVID-19 In MN:Minnesota cases rise to five on Wednesday and the U of M suspends all in-person classes.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting in April, travelers to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will need allow themselves an extra hour of driving time.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Highway 5 will be under construction, beginning in April and ending in October.

