MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In a historic move on Thursday, the NCAA announced that it will cancel the 2020 men’s and women’ postseason basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The league also cancelled all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
The decision means that college athletes in many sports — including baseball, softball, basketball, wrestling, hockey and gymnastics – will not finish their 2020 seasons.
The 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships were suppose to take place in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium next week, but now this will not happen.
The NCAA’s announcement also means some athletes in their senior years will have to deal with an abrupt end to their collegiate playing careers.
University of Minnesota softball standout Amber Fiser is among these players. She expressed some of her feelings about the announcement through social media on Thursday afternoon.
View this post on Instagram
Don’t even know where to begin… You never know when the game or anything you love will be taken away from you in the blink of an eye. I still can’t believe that last night was the last game I ever pitched for this University, the last time I put this uniform on. It’s been an honor to be able to represent this program and had the opportunity to create so many lifelong memories. To my coaches and teammates, I cant thank you guys enough for all of the love and support you’ve shown my family and I over the past few years. Each and every one of you mean so much to me and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to get to know you all. You’ve taught me so much and helped shape me into the person I am today. To Minnesota, thank you for giving me the opportunity to be apart of this University. You’ve given so much to me and prepared me for my future. To all the fans, thank you for showing your love and support for my teammates and I . The amount of love and support we’ve had from all over the country means so much. There’s so many things that are taken way from the rest of the season and our careers here but who knows what could happen.. to the little girl who fell in love with the game, hopefully the journey isn’t over yet. The amount of hard work, long hours, blood, sweat, and tears for four years was all worth it. Don’t take a second of it for granted because it goes by way too fast. Thank you Minnesota, you’ve become my home and I cant thank you enough. As always, Go Gophs〽️
