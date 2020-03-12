MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild announced it will not have a morning skate or hold media availability Thursday as the NHL grapples with what to do in response to the coronavirus.
The NHL announced Thursday that it has advised clubs not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meeting. The NHL says next steps are still uncertain regarding the coronavirus.
Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today.
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020
On Wednesday, the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of now, the Minnesota Wild are still set to host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
