COVID-19 In MN:Some medical facilities no longer allowing visitors; first confirmed case in North Dakota.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Minnesota Wild

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild announced it will not have a morning skate or hold media availability Thursday as the NHL grapples with what to do in response to the coronavirus.

The NHL announced Thursday that it has advised clubs not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meeting. The NHL says next steps are still uncertain regarding the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of now, the Minnesota Wild are still set to host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Comments