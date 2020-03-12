MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Minnesota State High School League will limit the number of fans allowed at the postseason tournament starting Friday, March 13.
The decision, announced Thursday, impacts Girls Basketball Semifinals and Finals, the Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament, and Section Boys Basketball games. Though all state and championship brackets will continue on, the consolation and third place games for State Girls Basketball and Adapted Floor Hockey are cancelled.
Attendance at tournaments is now limited to players on the roster, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a few school-approved fans from each team. Individual schools will receive specific information regarding the process and submission of the designated spectator list.
“While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” said Erich Martens, Executive Director in a statement. “We will continue to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health.”
Fans are encouraged to follow the tournaments through broadcasts and online. Girls Basketball games will be available on Channel 45TV and streaming at 45tv.com/prep45. The Adapted Floor Hockey Championship will be broadcast via livestream on prepspotlight.tv.
