MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Chancellor Devinder Malhotra announced on Thursday that 32 Minnesota State colleges and universities will suspend their in-class instruction because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Most of the schools are currently on spring break until March 16. Classes at their campuses will be suspended for an additional week, until March 23.
Five campuses that are not on spring break right now instead have spring break scheduled from March 16 to March 20. These schools will then suspend their classes from March 23 until March 30.
“While there will be no classes during each campuses’ extra week, administrators, faculty, and staff will spend that week exploring alternative modes of delivery and adjust campus learning spaces to ensure the safety of our communities,” the announcement reads. “All campuses, including residence halls, dining facilities, and student support services will remain open and appropriately staffed.”
School administrators have also suspended most school and business-related travel.
Large events and gatherings of more than 100 people are cancelled until May 1.
For more information, go to this website and click on your college/university.
