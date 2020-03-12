Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The home opener for Minnesota United FC was slated for this weekend, but Major League Soccer announced Thursday that the league is suspending its season due to the threat of spreading the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The news comes just a day after the Loons said that Sunday’s game at Allianz Field would go on as scheduled. Minnesota United was set to play the New York Red Bulls.
In it’s announcement Thursday morning, MLS said it’s suspending match play for 30 days.
Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020
MLS’s decision comes after the NBA made the same call Wednesday night after a Utah Jazz player was confirmed to have the virus. On Thursday morning, another Jazz player was also confirmed to have the virus.
So far in Minnesota, five people have been confirmed to have COVID-19.
