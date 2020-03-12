Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) to be a global pandemic. Since then, the updates from around Minnesota and around the world have been coming in quickly. Here’s an overview of the latest updates:
- 8:51 a.m.: Associated Press reports that Congress is shutting the U.S. Capitol, House and Senate office buildings to the public until April 1.
- 8:35 a.m.: Trading halted at New York Stock Exchange three minutes after opening bell after stocks fall more than 7%.
- 8:30 a.m.: CentraCare Hospitals, a healthcare provider in central Minnesota, says it’s no longer allowing visitors in its hospitals, senior care facilities, and other places were a large number of people are staying.
- 8 a.m.: Princess Cruises are planning to suspend global operations through May 10 due to coronavirus. Two Princess cruise ships had outbreaks on board, one off the coast of Japan and one off the coast of California.
- 7:56 a.m.: M Health Fairview says it will waive co-pays for COVID-19 visits to OnCare, their virtual clinic. They say they will work out payments with insurers and the State of Minnesota in order to offer consultations with no out-of-pocket costs for patients.
- 6:45 a.m.: A man has tested positive for the coronavius in North Dakota, the first such case in the state, health officials said. The man in his 60s had traveled out of state and had contact with a person who also tested positive for the disease.
- 2:32 a.m.: An international cross country ski race slated for next week in Minneapolis has been cancelled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
- Overnight: St. Thomas Academy, an all-boys school in Mendota Heights, cancelled classes and activities Thursday after officials say a parent in the community tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
