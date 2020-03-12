MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mayo Clinic announced Thursday that it has developed a test to detect the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
According to Mayo Clinic, the test, which can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in clinical samples, has been fully validated. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes COVID-19.
William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, says the test should ease the burden on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state public health laboratories.
“We are doing everything we can to help relieve the burden during this time to provide answers for patients here in Rochester and around the world,” Morice said.
Data from the test will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for review and emergency use authorization.
