HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says an outpatient clinic operator has agreed to pay $1.8 million to resolve allegations that it failed to schedule military veterans’ medical appointments in a timely manner.
The department says it resulted in Sterling Medical Associates submitting false claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Sterling’s contract with the VA required it to schedule routine appointments within 14 days of the veteran’s requested date.
Thursday’s settlement resolves allegations that Sterling did not schedule patient appointments at its Hibbing clinic in compliance with the requirements and changed veterans’ requested appointment dates to make appointment wait times appear shorter.
