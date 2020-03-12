Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s been a long debate over whether or not you should let a baby cry it out.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s been a long debate over whether or not you should let a baby cry it out.
Now, new research says letting them cry does them no harm.
British researchers say letting them cry doesn’t have an impact on behavioral development and it may actually help them develop self-control.
“Most parents intuitively adapt over time and are attuned to their baby’s needs, wait a bit before intervening when crying, and allow their babies the opportunity to learn to self-regulate,” Dieter Wolke, the professor who led the study, said. “Most babies develop well despite their parents intervening immediately or not to crying.”
You must log in to post a comment.