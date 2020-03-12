Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A University of St. Thomas student was robbed early Wednesday morning, according to campus safety officials.
The university’s Department of Public Safety says the student was reportedly robbed by three people near the intersection of Selby and Cretin avenues, on the school’s St. Paul campus.
One of the suspects implied he had a gun, the victim reported. The three suspects fled in a relatively new red Ford pickup truck.
The St. Paul Police Department has been called to investigate.
