MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced that the 2020 NCHC Tournament has been canceled.
This comes after the NHL moved to pause the 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
NCHC Frozen Faceoff ticket refunds are available at point of purchase. Online orders will be automatically canceled and refunded.
The NCHC Tournament has been cancelled
Very sad dayhttps://t.co/GRpLLs7EKv
— The NCHC (@TheNCHC) March 12, 2020
Officials say fans looking for a refund of their NCHC Quarterfinal round tickets should contact their athletic department’s ticket office.
More information is expected to come in the following days.
