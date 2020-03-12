COVID-19 In MN:Sport seasons suspended, including NHL, MLS; Wisconsin declares state of emergency.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced that the 2020 NCHC Tournament has been canceled.

This comes after the NHL moved to pause the 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

NCHC Frozen Faceoff ticket refunds are available at point of purchase. Online orders will be automatically canceled and refunded.

Officials say fans looking for a refund of their NCHC Quarterfinal round tickets should contact their athletic department’s ticket office.

More information is expected to come in the following days.

