MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Effective immediately, the remainder of the 2020 Twin Cities Auto Show has been canceled.
On Friday, event organizers announced the move was made out of an abundance of concern for attendees, show staff and display personnel.
“We look forward to returning for the 2021 Twin Cities Auto Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center,” organizers said in a release.
