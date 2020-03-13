Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) announced they are temporarily suspending all in-person visits to Minnesota prisons and jails, due to ongoing health concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) announced they are temporarily suspending all in-person visits to Minnesota prisons and jails, due to ongoing health concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We recognize the importance of inmate’s connections to their family, friends, and support networks so we are also exploring ways to expand the availability of electronic visiting, including potential reduction or waiver of fees,” the Minnesota DOC said.
According to the Minnesota DOC, visiting will be suspended for a minimum of two weeks at all facilities.
For more information visit the DOC website.
You must log in to post a comment.