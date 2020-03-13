Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) announced Friday that it will be canceling both its girls and boys basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns.
According to MSHSL, the girls basketball tournament and the boys section and state tournaments are canceled effective immediately.
Additionally, MSHSL says the section speech tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely.
The league previously limited tournament attendance.
More information is expected from MSHSL Friday on other upcoming events, including spring activities.
