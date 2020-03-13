Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Among the places of public gathering that are putting plans on hiatus for the remainder of March, on Friday morning the Guthrie Theater was added to the list.
The theater announced that it is cancelling all performances until April 5.
That includes performances of “Twelfth Night” and “The Bacchae,” along with upcoming performances of “CENTERPLAY.”
“After careful consideration and with the desire to ensure the health and safety of everyone who engages with the Guthrie, this proactive measure was taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the theater reported.
As of now, however, the theater plans to open their upcoming production of “Emma” on April 11 as planned, until further notice.
