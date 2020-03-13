Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) to be a global pandemic. Since then, major events in the state, and across the nation, have been cancelled due to concern of the virus spreading. Here are the latest updates on COVID-19-related headlines from Friday, March 13:
- 8:29 a.m.:The Trump administration and Congress have been discussing measures to ease the detrimental economic impacts of the outbreak.
- 7:21 a.m.:Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr met with a senior Australian politician days before he was confirmed to have the virus.
- 7:06 a.m.: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for disease, according to a statement from the Canadian government.
- 5:50 a.m.: Robbinsdale Area Schools announces that classes and activities will be canceled for Friday after a parent in the community reported contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19.
- 5:25 a.m.: A man who flew from Minnesota to Nebraska has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been self-isolating in his home since last weekend.
