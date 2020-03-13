COVID-19 In MN:Robbinsdale Area Schools cancel classes over concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) to be a global pandemic. Since then, major events in the state, and across the nation, have been cancelled due to concern of the virus spreading. Here are the latest updates on COVID-19-related headlines from Friday, March 13:

Comments