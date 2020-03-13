MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mayor Jacob Frey announced Friday morning that Minneapolis will be suspending water shutoffs for a month, due to public health concerns from the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to Frey, he worked in collaboration with the Minneapolis Public Works Department to make sure that Minneapolis residents will not get their water shut off for the next month.
After working with our Public Works team, I can announce that Minneapolis will be suspending water shutoffs for a month. At a time when hygiene is essential for protecting everyone’s public health, it is critical that all of our residents can clean and wash their hands
— Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) March 13, 2020
Frey says that “hygiene is essential for protecting everyone’s health.” In times like these, it is imperative for residents to be able to clean and wash their hands.
