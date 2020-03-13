COVID-19 In MN:Robbinsdale Area Schools cancel classes over concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Mayor Jacob Frey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mayor Jacob Frey announced Friday morning that Minneapolis will be suspending water shutoffs for a month, due to public health concerns from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Frey, he worked in collaboration with the Minneapolis Public Works Department to make sure that Minneapolis residents will not get their water shut off for the next month.

Frey says that “hygiene is essential for protecting everyone’s health.” In times like these, it is imperative for residents to be able to clean and wash their hands.

Comments